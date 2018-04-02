Funeral arrangements for state trooper killed in crash announced

A procession of state police and other law enforcement members to honor Trooper First Class Kevin Miller. (WFSB/submitted)

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released the cause of death for a state trooper who was involved in a crash last week.

It said Trooper First Class Kevin Miller, 49, died of blunt force impact to the head, torso, and extremities with fractures and visceral injuries.

Miller's cruiser collided with the back end of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 eastbound by exit 68 on Thursday afternoon.

He was just shy of reaching the 20-year mark with Connecticut State Police.

According to the accident report released last week, the tractor-trailer was traveling in the right lane at a rate that was slower than the flow of traffic.

Miller struck the back of it.

No charges were filed.

Following the scene investigation, law enforcement agencies gave him a touching tribute by lining up along the highway for a procession.

On Monday afternoon, police announced funeral arrangements for Trooper Miller.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 5 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and then again from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field located at 615 Silver Lane in East Hartford.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 6 at 11 a.m., at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.

