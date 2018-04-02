Medical examiner's office releases cause of trooper's death

A procession of state police and other law enforcement members to honor Trooper First Class Kevin Miller. (WFSB/submitted)

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released the cause of death for a state trooper who was involved in a crash last week.

It said Trooper First Class Kevin Miller, 49, died of blunt force impact to the head, torso and extremities with fractures and visceral injures.

Miller's cruiser collided with the back end of a tractor trailer on Interstate 84 eastbound by exit 68 on Thursday afternoon.

He was just shy of reaching the 20 year mark with Connecticut State Police.

According to the accident report released last week, the tractor trailer was traveling in the right lane at a rate that was slower than the flow of traffic.

Miller struck the back of it.

No charges were filed.

Following the scene investigation, law enforcement agencies gave him a touching tribute by lining up along the highway for a procession.

Channel 3 was told that state police are working with Miller's family on funeral arrangements. However, plans have not been made public.

