New London county cleaning up April snow

People in New London county had big decisions to make with the April snow storm.

Whether to shovel the snow or let it melt.

Towns also had to decide whether or not to delay classes for the morning.

Blue skies were starting to break over Main Street in Old Saybrook in the late morning.

The roads are wet, but the plows have made paths for people to drive.

The highways in southeast Connecticut were clear, the only delays were when the plows were lined up across 95 or 395 to clear the snow.

Many people even began their gardening this weekend and started to put their snow blowers away.

