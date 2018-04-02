Frank Pepe's pizza launching rewards program

Frank Pepe Pizzeria in New Haven is offering a loyalty program.

The program, Pepe’s Rewards, will be offered company-wide.

Loyal Pepe’s fans will earn one point for each dollar spent.

Once members collect 250 points, they will receive a $20 gift card to use towards a pizza.

Members will also be gifted a $15 credit for their birthday, along with other promotions.

Any customer that signs up in the month of April will receive an extra $5 reward and 100 points, just for signing up.

“Since 1925, our team has been inspired to create long-lasting relationships and connections with hose in the community who have given their time to support our business and all that is has become today. We can’t thank out customers enough for staying faithful to our brand and we are thrilled that we have the opportunity to reward them for loving Pepe’s,” said in a statement sent by Gary Bimonte, grandson of Frank Pepe and Director of Quality Assurance & Training.

Rewards members will be able to earn points each time they dine at a Pepe’s restaurant located in New Haven, Fairfield, Manchester, Danbury, Waterbury, West Hartford, Uncasville, Yonkers, NY and Chestnut Hill, MA.

Any customer who wants to sign up for the rewards program can click here.

