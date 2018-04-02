4.2.18 Basic Popovers and Provençal Chicken Salad

Basic Popovers and Provençal Chicken Salad

Recipe provided by Laura Grimmer

Ingredients:

2 eggs

1 c. milk

1 c. all-purpose flour

1 T. unsalted butter, melted

½ t. salt

Instructions:

1. Heat oven to 450 degrees. Generously butter or grease popover pan. Note: Do not use regular baking spray. You should use butter, a neutral oil like Canola, or the baker's spray that includes flour in it.

2. In a medium bowl, beat eggs lightly. Blend in remaining ingredients just until smooth. Fill cups about half full.

3. Bake 20 minutes at 450 degrees, then reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees and bake 20 minutes longer, or until golden brown. They should feel light and airy when you pick them up.

4. Serve immediately, or reheat briefly in the pan before serving.

Provençal Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

1 large or 2 small chicken breasts

½ c. mayonnaise (or to taste)

2 T. red-wine vinegar

1 t. dried Herbes de Provence or dried tarragon

2 c. red seedless grapes, sliced lengthwise

1 stalk celery, cut into small dice

¼ c. red onion, cut into small dice

½ c. almonds or walnuts, toasted and chopped roughly

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. To cook chicken: Heat a large covered sauté pan with some olive oil over high heat. Salt and pepper chicken breast, then put into the hot pan. Cook on high for 1 minute, then turn the chicken over, put the lid on the pan, and reduce the heat to low. Cook on low for 20 minutes. Turn off the burner and let chicken sit for 15-20 minutes more. DO NOT REMOVE THE LID AT ANY TIME. You are basically steaming the chicken to help it stay juicy. Remove chicken breasts and let cool.

2. Whisk together mayonnaise, vinegar and herbs in a large bowl.

3. Dice cooled chicken and add with all other ingredients, turning with a spatula to combine thoroughly