CT BBB gives tips for choosing child's summer camp

With the snow on Monday, it's hard to believe summer camp season is right around the corner.

Now is prime time to shop around for camps and get your kids registered.

There are more than 14,000 camps in the US, welcoming 14 million campers every summer season.

“Comparing camps used to be apples to apples, but now there are so many choices,” said Howard Schwartz of the Connecticut Better Business Bureau.

If you're trying to figure out the best place for your child, experts said it's important that parents do their homework.

“You should treat it sort of the same way as if you're looking for a daycare center. You're handing over your kids to someone you've never met before, so it's vital to have a face to face on site visit at the camp,” Schwartz said.

One important thing to consider is safety at the camp.

Schwartz recommends parents find out if there is a clinic with someone medically qualified on the premise, and find out where the closest hospital is, as well as how the camp handles injuries.

The better business bureau has a full checklist of questions you should ask a potential camp, plus how to make sure the camp is certified.

The BBB says some questions to ask during a visit include:

How long has the camp been in business?

Has ownership changed hands recently?

What are the camp director’s qualifications and experience?

Are background checks performed on all staff and volunteers?

Do any activities require extra fees to participate?

Can the camp accommodate campers with special dietary and other needs?

They also say to look for camps that are certified by the American Camp Association. These camps must meet 300 nationally-recognized standards.

For more information, you can click here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.