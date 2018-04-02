Free Blood Pressure Screenings Set for April 12th - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Free Blood Pressure Screenings Set for April 12th

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -

Many people with high blood pressure have NO symptoms.  Getting your blood pressure checked regularly is important to monitoring your heart health.

 Join 3 Cares and Access Health CT for a free community blood pressure screening event on April 12th, 2018 at Westfield Mall 470 Lewis Ave. Meriden, CT from 10:00AM-2:00PM.

Knowing your numbers is important and you do not need a Specialist to check your blood pressure.  You can find a free screening event – like the one we are hosting – OR – be sure to schedule your annual checkup.  Your annual checkup will include a blood pressure check and other important screenings based on the recommendations for your age.

You might still qualify for a Special Enrollment Period to enroll, please view this video to find out how.

