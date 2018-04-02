Free Blood Pressure Screenings Set for April 12th

Many people with high blood pressure have NO symptoms.

Many people with high blood pressure have NO symptoms. Getting your blood pressure checked regularly is important to monitoring your heart health.

Join 3 Cares and Access Health CT for a free community blood pressure screening event on April 12th, 2018 at Westfield Mall 470 Lewis Ave. Meriden, CT from 10:00AM-2:00PM.

Knowing your numbers is important and you do not need a Specialist to check your blood pressure. You can find a free screening event – like the one we are hosting – OR – be sure to schedule your annual checkup. Your annual checkup will include a blood pressure check and other important screenings based on the recommendations for your age.

You might still qualify for a Special Enrollment Period to enroll, please view this video to find out how.

