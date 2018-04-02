Spring put on pause for April snow storm

Spring cleaning plans were put on pause while the winter weather had to be swept away.

Residents across the state are through with the snow and ready to see some greenery.

An April spring day starting off with a bit of winter weather.

“April, no this is February, haven't you looked at the calendar," said Rocky Vitale of Naugatuck.

Mother nature hasn't been too cut and dry with her seasons this year, which is to be expected in New England, but it causes an annoyance on the road more than anything.

“I like to be on time, I like to not hold people up and sometimes with this weather you never know how long it's going to take to get somewhere,” Vitale said.

There is an upside to snow in April.

“This time of year it's great because you don't have to deal with the ice, you clear it and it melts right away,” said Chris Ahlgren of Ahlgren’s landscaping.

Ahlgren has been getting a fair share of plowing in.

“It was pretty quiet earlier this winter, had some ice to deal with but these late storms were interesting and stretched the season out a little bit,” Ahlgren said.

He usually leaves the plows on his trucks until mid-April, but he, just like many others, is ready for the winter weather to go away.

“We;re ready for spring, it's been a long season so we'll be happy to see the flowers bloom,” said Ahlgren.

Ahlgren said he's ready for the spring cleanup and before you know it, that warm weather will be here to stay.

