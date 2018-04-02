DOT officials discuss budget after April storm

The state saw its 8th snow storm of the season on Monday.

Channel 3 checked in with the Department of Transportation to see how much money was spent cleaning up this storm.

The DOT sets aside money for snow cleanup and it's based on a 10-year plan.

This year, they've gone a bit over.

Wet roads for drivers as snow continued to fall through early afternoon.

Crews with the DOT didn't pre-treat roads because road temperatures were too warm, but they were out there to clean up and that costs money.

“When we go into the winter season we come up with a rough figure to set aside for that winter season knowing that we can't actually predict what is going to spend for the winter season,” said Kevin Nursick, DOT spokesman.

For this season, Nursick said they've spent more than $36 million dollars in winter weather operations.

While they've gone over that predicted amount, he said it's nothing to worry about.

“Sometimes we go over and sometimes we come under and if you look back we've had some big years,” Nursick said.

He's talking about 2014 to 2015, a big year in weather. The department spent $50 million dollars cleaning up storms.

While back in 2011 to 2012, it was $15.5 million, that number doubled the following year.

Last season the DOT spent $37.5 million in cleanups.

“That’s normal and to be expected. There's no way in this business to predict what we are going to spend for a winter season,” Nursick said.

No matter if they spend over, the DOT said they'll never cut back on plowing.

“It’s a safety issue, the economy, safety of public relies on it and doing our jobs. So regardless what the funding set aside is and where we fall, we will always be out there making sure the roads are taken care of,” Nursick said.

Monday’s storm was about a half million dollars.

The DOT had about 400 trucks out on the roads today, they said they didn't need as much as the road temperatures were warm and the snow was melting on its own.

