Parents upset after Hartford schools forgo snow delay

While the snow started while most of us were still sleeping, some school districts stayed open and others did not.

Hartford schools didn't have a delay or a cancellation, and some parents think the very least a delay was in order.

While students were in class, the snow continued to fall in Hartford.

Some parents said they were surprised there wasn't a delay this morning.

“I was expecting a delay and there wasn't, which was great,” said Barbara Sanchez of Hartford.

For parent Barbara Sanchez, she was fine with that decision as she was able to get to work on time, but for others, they think Hartford Public Schools should have opened later in the morning.

A handful of school districts had a snow day, which included West Haven, Wolcott, Shelton and Ansonia.

But, no closures around the Hartford area.

By 3 p.m., the sun was shining and the snow had stopped, but some parents think a later start time would have been better.

“I think most Hartford students need to have a delay because it's hard to get out the door and the traffic and the snow and the ice. They shouldn't of had to rush to school when it was like that,” said Maxine Sumpter.

Channel 3 reached out to Hartford Public Schools about their decision but they haven’t returned our calls.

