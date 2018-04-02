Our active weather pattern continues! A chilly rain, fog, 60s, a chance for thunder...

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

A chilly rain overspreads the state this afternoon (perhaps as a brief wintry mix in extreme NW CT at the onset), making for a wet evening commute. The rain tapers off to drizzle late evening. Areas of drizzle continue overnight and temperatures will be steady then rise toward daybreak. Areas of dense fog will also develop. Tomorrow will be mild, temperatures should pop into the 60s. As a cold front pushes through the region, we can expect another round of rain (perhaps some isolated thunder) during the afternoon hours. The wind will also be up… at times gusting to, or over, 40 mph.

Behind the front, it will still be windy Thursday – and dramatically colder, but brighter and storm-free. Friday, snow/rain will be possible as a disturbance passes through the region.

As of now, a storm system looks to pass to our south and offshore this weekend (this will need to be monitored)… regardless, temperatures will remain below average, with highs in the 40s.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

A SNOWY APRIL 2ND…

A quick moving coastal storm brought a quick round of heavy snow to much of the state yesterday morning. Snowfall totals ranged from 4.0” to 7.5”. New Canaan hit the jackpot with 7.5”. New Fairfield was next in line with 7.2”. Other snowfall totals in Southern Connecticut include: North Haven 6.3”, Hamden 6.1”, Clinton 5.8”, Ledyard Center 5.6” and New London 5.6”. Snowfall totals in Northern Connecticut include: Columbia 6.1”, New Milford 5.5”, Southington 5.5”, Pomfret 5.2”, Staffordville, 4.5”, and Wethersfield 4.5”.

The snowfall total in Bridgeport was 6.0”, which is a new record for April 2nd. The previous record was 1.3”, set on April 2, 1965.

Weather conditions improved during the afternoon and a lot of the snow melted away! Temperatures reached the upper 30s and 40s.

THIS MORNING…

With an area of high pressure over the region this morning, the sky is clear to partly cloudy. It's chilly out there with temps ranging from 25-31 degrees. The normal overnight low for this time of year is 34 degrees, so grab the winter coat as you're heading out the door!

TODAY…

A storm is moving across the Midwest right now and its associated warm front will stall to the south of New England. While the morning commute is dry, rain or a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain will develop in parts of the state between 10am and noon. Rain will become steadier and heavier during the afternoon. There may be some lingering pockets of sleet during the afternoon in northern portions of the state. Areas of fog will likely develop as well. It is going to be a chilly day with highs ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s.

The warm front will finally move northward across the state tonight. In advance of the front, we can expect occasional rain, drizzle, and areas of fog. Temperatures will likely hold in the upper 30s and 40s this evening. However, a southerly wind will strengthen late tonight and temperatures will be on the rise. They may reach the 50s in many parts of the state before dawn.

WEDNESDAY…

Connecticut will be in the warm air sector tomorrow morning with a strong southerly breeze. A strong cold front will then sweep across the state during the afternoon. The wind will switch to the northwest and the air will turn colder toward evening. However, before the cold front moves through, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s! Showers are likely, some of which could be briefly heavy. There is even a chance for a thunderstorm in some locations during the early to mid-afternoon hours when the cold front moves through. Winds will be gusty too. Gusts to 40 mph or higher are possible. These strong gusts could occur in the morning when we’ll have a southerly wind, then again in the afternoon and evening when the wind turns northwesterly.

Colder air will arrive tomorrow night as temperatures drop into the 20s and lower 30s by dawn. The northwest wind will remain strong most of the night.

THURSDAY…

Thursday is going to be a rather chilly day for early April. Despite a partly sunny sky, temperatures will only reach the 40s. The northwest wind could still gust to 30 mph or higher and that will make it feel even colder with wind chills in the 30s.

UNSETTLED FRIDAY…

Another storm system will move into the Northeast. There is a good chance for snow or a wintry mix Friday morning. A light accumulation is possible before the snow changes to rain in the afternoon. A strong southerly breeze will develop and temperatures should reach the upper 40s by the end of the day.

THE WEEKEND…

For now, it looks like we’ll be ok. However, a storm will pass off the coast to the south of New England. The latest model runs are tracking the storm harmlessly out to sea, but that could change if the storm takes a more northerly turn closer to Southern New England. As it stands now, we are forecasting partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday. Temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the upper 40s. Sunday should be partly to mostly sunny and quite chilly with highs in the middle 40s. There will be a chilly west or northwesterly breeze both days.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Another storm could impact Connecticut on Monday. One model, the GFS, is forecasting a snow changing to rain scenario. However, the European Model is forecasting a dry Monday with the possibility of light snow on Tuesday. We’ll keep you updated throughout the week with all of these changes that will be hard to keep up with!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

