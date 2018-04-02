Former CCSU president passes away

Former Central Connecticut State University president Jack Miller has died.

CSCU President Mark Ojakian shared the news in a statement earlier today.

Ojakian said “It is with great sadness that I share with you the news that our friend and former colleague, CCSU President Emeritus Jack Miller, who retired as president of Central in 2016, passed away this morning. President Miller was one of the most charismatic leaders CSCU has ever had. Those of us who had the pleasure of working with Jack knew him as a caring, passionate and dedicated leader. He will be sorely missed by his Blue Devils family and countless others across the state. Jack left an indelible mark on Central’s community and history, improving the campus experience with new buildings and 21st century technology while at the same time significantly increasing graduation rates, diversity, and university endowments. Jack was a true educator and it was an honor to work alongside him on behalf of our students. Our hearts go out to his wife Barbara and all of his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Miller retired in 2016 after serving as president since 2005.

Before coming to Connecticut, Miller worked in Wisconsin and Florida.

