Bloomfield police seek man who attempted to lure student

Bloomfield police are attempting to locate a suspicious person who approached a middle school student on Monday morning.

Police said around 8 a.m., a man tried to lure the student into their car.

The incident happened near Park Avenue and Revere Drive.

The suspect is described as a white male who was wearing a black mask. The vehicle is described as a dark blue minivan with a patch of rust on the driver side, and a black front left wheel.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Bloomfield Police at 860-242-5501

