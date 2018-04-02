Bloomfield police seek man who tried to lure student into van

Bloomfield police are looking to locate a suspicious man who reportedly approached a middle school student Monday morning.

Police said around 8 a.m., a man tried to lure the student into his van.

It happened in the area of Park Avenue and Revere Drive.

The suspect is described as a white male who was wearing a black mask.

The vehicle is described as a dark blue minivan with a patch of rust on the driver side, and a black front left wheel.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Bloomfield Police at 860-242-5501

