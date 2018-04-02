Hamden father charged following death of 11-month-old

A Hamden father is facing charges after his 11-month-old child died after ingesting Oxycodone.

Police said on July 26, 32-year-old Daniel Armfield had gone to Hamden Health Care to pick up his child’s mother.

When he got there, he had checked on the child and noticed that she was not breathing.

Health care employees rendered medical assistance and police responded.

The baby died on July 31.

When officers searched Armfield’s car, they found several loose pills on the backseat floor. They were identified as Oxycodone.

Police also found a small amount of cocaine, marijuana, and methamphetamine inside the car.

When they searched his home, police found two empty Oxycodone prescription bottles.

An autopsy was performed on the child, and the medical examiner determined that the cause of death was “Acute Oxycodone Intoxication” and the manner of death was listed as “undetermined, ingested medication prescribed to another.”

Armfield was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, three counts of risk of injury to a minor, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and several motor vehicle charges.

He was held on a $75,000 bond and is expected to appear in court later this month.

