Bristol police issue missing persons alert for 4-month-old

A silver alert was issued for a 4-month-old girl out of Bristol.

Police said Symphony Hannah was reported missing on Monday.

However, police also said she could possibly be in the company of her parents, Titana Jackson and Sidney Hannah.

Police said the child's father has a full no-contact restraining order barring him from contact with Symphony and her mother.

Bristol police said they had no further details at this time.

Anyone with any information should contact police at (860) 584-3011.

