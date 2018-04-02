Missing Bristol 4-month-old girl, mother could be with wanted man

Symphony Hannah,Tatiana Jackson and Sidney Hannah have been missing since Monday. (Bristol police)

A Silver Alert was issued for a 4-month-old girl out of Bristol.

Police said Symphony Hannah was reported missing on Monday.

They said she could possibly be in the company of her parents, 20-year-old Tatiana Jackson and 24-year-old Sidney Hannah.

However, police said the child's father, Sidney Hannah, has a full no-contact restraining order barring him from contact with Symphony and Tatiana Jackson.

Sidney Hannah has outstanding arrest warrants, including in Bristol and Hartford.

According to police, someone from the Supervision Apartments and Independent Living program, or SAIL, went to check on Jackson and Symphony in an apartment. The representative found Sidney Hannah there and knew it was against the restraining order.

However, he disappeared before police arrived.

Police interviewed Jackson and she admitted that Sidney Hannah had been there.

“Later that afternoon, [the Department of Children and Families] came down and did a follow up, asking we file a missing persons report because they couldn’t locate her or her 4-month-old child," said Lt. Richard Guerrera, Bristol police.

That's when the Silver Alert was issued.

“Our main concern is that she may be with her ex-boyfriend who she has a domestic violence history with," Guerrera said.

The incident remains under investigation by the patrol and criminal investigations division of the Bristol Police Department and DCF.

Both have been reaching out to family in attempts to reach the mother and father.

“We’re looking for her to check in with us and find out where she is," Guerrera said.

Police said they are also actively searching unspecified addresses.

Anyone with any information should contact police at (860) 584-3011.

