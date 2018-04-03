West Haven fire fighters battle mill fire

A fire an a vacant mill in the area of Helm Street was brought under control quickly Tuesday morning.

Officials said firefighters were able to knockdown the fire at the mill in the area of Front Ave. and Helm Street using a defensive attack.

The structure itself made the operation difficult due to the age of the building - part of it had collapsed onto itself.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

