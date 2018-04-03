Teen under arrest for making threats at tech. school

A teenager is under arrest for allegedly making threats at the Vinal Technical School in Middletown.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers were called to the Middletown Police Department to investigate the reports of threats made against the school.

The school is a state facility and troopers are responsible for policing at the school.

A witness stated their child received 3 messages through Snapchat that implied violence towards the school. With the help of the witness, a second witness and the school, a person of interest was developed.

Troopers responded to the student's residence and the student admitted to sending the Snapchat messages.

The juvenile student was charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening. The student is scheduled to appear in Juvenile Matters court April 4 in Middletown.

