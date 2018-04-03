Teen under arrest for making threats at Vinal Tech

A ninth-grade student is facing charges after allegedly making threats against the Vinal Technical School in Middletown.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers were called to the Middletown Police Department Monday evening to investigate the reports of threats made against the school.

The school is a state facility, so troopers are responsible for policing it.

A witness said their child received three messages through Snapchat that implied violence towards the school. With the help of the witness, a second witness, and the school, the person who reportedly sent the messages was a ninth-grade student.

Troopers responded to the student's home, where they say the student admitted to sending the Snapchat messages.

The teen was charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening.

Meghan Heslin teaches kindergarten at a nearby school. She says the frequency of school threats has changed the way teachers approach their work.

“You’re constantly running through your mind like as a teacher, as a parent what could I have done to maybe not have that child feel that way - feel that they need to say that,” she said.

CT State Police Trooper Kelly Grant said officers will be patrolling the school in the wake of the threat.

“We take every single one of them seriously. It’s not a joke. It’s not a game," Grant said. “These students need to realize that this takes away valuable resources away from other things and it really does put fear into their fellow students and their fellow students’ parents.”

The student is scheduled to appear in Juvenile Matters court on April 4 in Middletown.

