Chilly rain tonight followed by gusty winds

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

A chilly rain overspread the state on Tuesday afternoon, leading to a soggy evening.

The rain started moving into the state around noon and is expected to continue through the evening.

Track it with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the rain will taper off to showers and drizzle Tuesday night.

"Areas of fog will become locally dense," DePrest said.

Overnight, a warm front moves in and a southerly breeze will become stronger.

The front may boost temps to near 60 on Wednesday.

"The wind will switch to the northwest and the air will turn colder toward evening," DePrest said.

Winds could gust to 40 or 50 mph, especially during the afternoon and evening. There could be some scattered power outages.

A wind advisory was issued for the entire state on Wednesday.

Then, another dose of rain arrives by the afternoon. There could even be a thunderstorm, DePrest said.

Showers leave the state by Wednesday evening.

Temperatures will then dip back into the 30s and 40s.

Snow and rain may make a return for Friday.

"There is a good chance for snow or a wintry mix Friday morning. A light or slushy accumulation is possible before the snow changes to rain in the afternoon," DePrest said.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.