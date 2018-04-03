Chilly rain tonight to be followed by gusty winds

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

A chilly rain has overspread the state, and will make for a wet evening commute.

The rain started moving into the state around noon.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said it will become steadier as the day progresses.

Track it with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

By 4 p.m., Futurecast showed the heavy rain across the entire state. It appears to wrap up around 11 p.m.

High temperatures should be in the 30s and 40s.

"The rain tapers off to drizzle overnight and temperatures will be steady, then rise toward daybreak," Dixon said. "Areas of dense fog will also develop."

Tuesday night is expected to be dreary and cold with drizzle.

A warm front may boost temps to near 60 on Wednesday.

Then, another dose of rain arrives by the afternoon.

"As a cold front pushes through the region," Dixon said. "We can expect another round of rain, perhaps some isolated thunder. The wind will also be up, at times gusting to, or over, 40 mph."

A wind advisory has been issued for the entire state for Wednesday.

The second system clears out by early Wednesday evening.

"It will still be windy Thursday and dramatically colder, but brighter and storm-free," Dixon said.

Temperatures will dip back into the 30s and 40s.

Snow and rain may make a return for Friday.

"As of now, a storm system looks to pass to our south and offshore this weekend," Dixon said. "Temperatures will remain below average."

Read the complete technical discussion here.

