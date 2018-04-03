Wet, cold, raw day to include and possible wintry mix

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

Following a dry morning commute on Tuesday, the rest of the day is expected to be rainy with perhaps a wintry mix.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said there could be some icy spots on the roads before the rain event arrives.

"We had a lot of snow yesterday and the snow has melted," Haney said. "It's pretty much gone, but in some places it's sticking around [and freezing on the roads]."

The rain arrives by late morning or early afternoon.

"It could be a little bit of a mix in northern Connecticut changing over to rain, and plain rain for the entire state [Tuesday] afternoon," Haney said. "Rain will become steadier and heavier during the afternoon."

By 4 p.m., Futurecast showed the heavy rain across the entire state. It appears to wrap up around 11 p.m.

High temperatures should be in the 30s and 40s.

Tuesday night is expected to be dreary and cold with drizzle and fog.

A warm front may boost temps to near 60 on Wednesday.

Then, another dose of rain arrives.

"Here comes the front around 2 p.m.," Haney said. "This is some heavy rain, maybe some lightning and thunder [Wednesday] afternoon."

The second system clears out by early Wednesday evening.

"We're left with a pretty good day of weather on Thursday," Haney said.

However, temperatures will dip back into the 30s and 40s.

Snow may make a return for Friday.

"Snow in the morning, rain in the afternoon," Haney said. "So Friday morning's commute could be a little tricky."

