Rep. Esty to end her time in Congress after this term

Calls for Rep. Elizabeth Esty's resignation continue despite a decision to step aside after her current term.

Esty came under fire for how she handled a harassment and abuse complaint in her Washington DC office.

If she does resign, Gov. Dannel Malloy will appoint an interim replacement.

She, however, said she's not ready to resign, but confirmed in a statement on Monday that she will not seek re-election.

"I have determined that it is in the best interest of my constituents and my family to end my time in Congress at the end of this year," Esty said. "Too many women have been harmed by harassment in the workplace. In the terrible situation in my office, I could have and should have done better."

It all began with her former chief of staff, Tony Baker.

Esty admitted that Baker became violent with a female staffer.

According to reports, Baker punched the staffer and left voicemails in which he threatened to kill her.

Instead of suspending Baker, Esty let him stay on for three months and paid him a $5,000 severance. She also wrote him a recommendation letter that may have helped him land a job with Ohio's location of the Sandy Hook Promise.

Some lawmakers have weighed in on Esty's announcement and said her decision is the right one.

Others, however, feel it's not enough.

