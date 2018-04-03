Man accused in grandfather's death, mother's disappearance due back in court

A former Middletown man accused in the shooting death of his grandfather and the disappearance of his mother at sea is due back in court on Tuesday.

Nathan Carman is scheduled to face a judge in New Hampshire.

Nathan Carman's aunts filed a lawsuit in hopes of blocking him from collecting money from his grandfather's and mother's estates.

His mother, Linda Carman, still hasn't been found. He hasn't been arrested for her 2016 disappearance near Rhode Island.

According to investigators, Linda Carman was on a fishing trip with her son when his boat sank.

Nathan Carman was rescued but Linda Carman was nowhere to be found.

Nathan Carman has also been called a suspect in the 2013 shooting death of his 87-year-old grandfather John Chakalos. Chakalos was shot to death in his Windsor home.

However, Nathan Carman was never charged in that case either.

Tuesday, Nathan Carman will appear in court for a hearing in response to the suit filed by his aunts. The aunts hope to block Nathan Carman from inheritance money from Chakalos' estate.

The suit alleges that Nathan Carman killed John Chakalos and possibly Linda Carman in an attempt to collect inheritance money.

Nathan Carman has denied involvement in both cases.

