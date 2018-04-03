Snapchat threat leads to arrest, increased police presence at Naugatuck school

A social media post by a young student who made perceived threats to students and teachers at Naugatuck High School led to an arrest.

The juvenile was arrested on Monday following the Snapchat post.

Tuesday, police said they increased their presence at the school and continued to evaluate the need for additional assistance over the next few days.

Police said they were alerted to the post around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

They said at that point, the threats had been shared and received by numerous students.

The police department received more than 50 calls about the post from students, parents and concerned citizens.

A screenshot of the post included the suspect's profile picture and indicated that the suspect was "stressed out" from school and that the student "hates almost everyone." The post also said "[expletive] teachers better watch out for me this week. I'm not putting up with any [expletive] this week so [expletive] just the teachers, everyone better watch it."

Police responded to the student's home.

Both the student and a parent cooperated with officers.

The juvenile admitted to making the post. However, he said he never had any intention to hurt anyone.

The home did not contain any weapons and the student had not foreseeable access to them.

Due to the amount of alarm the post caused, the student was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace. He was released and given a court date to Waterbury Juvenile Court.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.