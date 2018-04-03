Justin Timberlake coming to Mohegan Sun

Justin Timberlake is coming to Mohegan Sun for a show in December. (Live Nation)

Justin Timberlake is bringing his The Man of the Woods Tour to Connecticut this year.

He'll be at Mohegan Sun on Dec. 21 for a 7:30 p.m. show.

Live Nation confirmed the new show on Tuesday.

Tickets range from $129 to $399 and go on sale April 9 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Those looking to buy tickets can log into Ticketmaster.com or call its toll free number at 1-800-745-3000.

They'll also be available at the Mohegan Sun box office on April 10. However, they'll be subject availability.

The Man of the Woods Tour kicked off last month and will visit a number of cities across the country before heading to Europe and the United Kingdom. It will return to the U.S. in the fall.

For a complete list of tour dates and locations, check Timberlake's website here.

For more information on Mohegan Sun shows, head to its website here.

