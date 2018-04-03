Doctors warn of second flu strain, particularly for children

A second strain of the flu is causing concern for doctors across the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that cases of the second strain, influenza B, have overtaken the winter strain, influenza A.

The CDC said influenza B can affect people all year, not just the winter months.

The American Family Care group, which consists of local doctors from around the country, said the symptoms of both strains are similar.

However, it said influenza B can be especially risky for children.

It urged parents to being the lookout for the following symptoms:

Fast breathing

Not drinking enough fluids

Bluish skin color

Trouble waking up

Extreme irritability, so much the child doesn't want to held

Fever with rash

AFC said just because someone had the flu earlier in the year doesn't mean they can't get it again.

It continues to say a flu shot is the best defense, even this late into the season.

The CDC even said influenza B viruses respond better to vaccines than their A counterpart.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.