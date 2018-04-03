Gov. announces Appellate Court, Superior Court judge nominations

Superior Court Judge Ingrid L. Moll of West Hartford was nominated to fill a vacancy on the Connecticut Appellate Court. (WFSB)

Following the failure of nominating a chief justice to Connecticut's Supreme Court, governor announced a series of other court nominations on Tuesday.

Gov. Dannel Malloy announced the nomination of Superior Court Judge Ingrid L. Moll of West Hartford to fill a vacancy on the Connecticut Appellate Court at 2 p.m. at the state capitol.

“I thank Gov. Malloy for nominating me to serve on the Appellate Court,” Moll said. “It is an honor and privilege to have this opportunity. If I am confirmed, I will work every day to prove myself worthy of this important position.”

Malloy announced the nominations of 11 residents to fill judicial vacancies in Superior Court earlier in the day.

He said the Superior Court vacancies were for judgeships in Connecticut Superior Court.

Currently, there are 42 vacancies at the Superior Court level and Malloy's nominations only represent a fraction of what needs to be filled.

“Selecting nominees to fill vacancies in our court system is one of the most important duties that a governor performs," Malloy said. "They must possess the qualities that build a stronger, fairer Connecticut for everyone in the long-run. I believe that each of these women and men will bring to the bench the diverse qualities that mirror the people of our state while also meeting the high principles and integrity that our citizens deserve.”

The nominees include:

Barbara D. Aaron of West Hartford, a partner at Berman, Bourns, Aaron & Dembo LLC in Hartford.

Eugene R. Calistro, Jr. of Guilford, a senior assistant state’s attorney and special assistant to the United States Attorney for the State of Connecticut’s Division of Criminal Justice.

Suzanne E. Caron of Bloomfield, a partner with Caron & Parris LLC in Vernon.

Courtney M. Chaplin of Manchester, a deputy assistant state’s attorney for the State of Connecticut’s Division of Criminal Justice.

Robert W. Clark of Durham, special counsel to the Connecticut Attorney General.

Tracy Lee Dayton of Weston, a partner with Levine Lee LLP.

Stephanie A. McLaughlin of Stamford, executive director of the Stamford Hospital Foundation.

Maureen Price-Boreland of Durham, executive director of Community Partners in Action.

Stuart D. Rosen of Avon, a partner in the litigation department of Robinson & Cole LLP in Hartford.

Joseph B. Schwartz of West Hartford, a partner with Murtha Cullina LLP in Hartford.

James Field Spallone of Centerbrook, chief legal counsel in the Connecticut General Assembly’s House Democratic Caucus.

Last week, Malloy's pick for Chief Justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court, Andrew McDonald, failed along party lines.

He has yet to announce a new one.

