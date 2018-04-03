One injured after student driver crashes into Waterbury DMV

A student driver crashed a car into the Waterbury DMV on Tuesday (iwitness photos)

One person was taken to the hospital after a student driver crashed a car into the Waterbury DMV on Tuesday.

It happened before 12:30 p.m.

A spokesman for the Department of Motor Vehicles said the student was taking a driving test when they were backing into a parking spot and the car did not break.

Instead, it sped up and crashed through some windows.

A DMV customer was taken to the hospital, but the injuries have not been labeled as serious.

No other injuries were reported and there were no interruptions to DMV services.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.