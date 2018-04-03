'Student driver' car crashed into Waterbury DMV

A 'student driver' car crashed into the Waterbury DMV on Tuesday (iwitness)

It happened before 12:30 p.m.

An eyewitness photo shows the car appears to have backed into the building.

It is unclear at this time who was driving the car when the crash happened, or if any injuries have been reported.

The DMV is located on Thomaston Avenue.

