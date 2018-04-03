Student driver crashed car into Waterbury DMV, one injured

One person was taken to the hospital after a student driver crashed a car into the Waterbury DMV on Tuesday.

It happened before 12:30 p.m.

A spokesman for the Department of Motor Vehicles said the student was taking a driving test when they were backing into a parking spot. That's when the driver hit the gas instead of the brakes, crashing through some windows.

"All of a sudden, I heard this loud bang and glass came flying out of the side of the window there," said Justin Mitchell, who is an eyewitness.

A DMV customer was taken to the hospital after being injured with the glass from the window.

No other injuries were reported and there were no interruptions to DMV services.

On Tuesday afternoon, the windows were boarded up and the glass was swept away.

