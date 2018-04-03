East Hartford bank robbery suspect sought by police

Police are looking for this man in connection with an East Hartford bank robbery (East Hartford Police)

East Hartford police are looking for a man wanted in a bank robbery.

The robbery happened at Farmington Bank on Main Street Tuesday morning, around 10:22 a.m.

Police said the male suspect approached the teller saying he had a gun, however, one was never seen.

The suspect was described as being black, in his late 30s to early 40s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, medium build, and was wearing a black baseball-style Adidas cap with a grey logo, and a black windbreaker style North Face jacket with a hood.

Police said the suspect was also wearing black sunglasses.

He fled the scene on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-528-4401, or the East Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.

