Officer injured while arrested domestic violence suspect

A Hartford Police Officer was injured while arresting a suspect on Tuesday morning.

Hartford Police said they responded to 755 Main St. around 10 a.m. to help Manchester Police arrest a suspect.

The suspect, Terell Phillips, 23, of Manchester is accused of felony domestic charges.

When Hartford officers arrived on the scene, they saw Phillips handcuffed, but actively fighting Manchester officers.

According to police, officers help put Phillips into a police cruiser where he was attempted to kick out the windows of the cruiser and dislodge the rear door.

During the struggle, police said a Hartford officer was kicked in the head by Phillips.

Phillips was arrested for felony domestic charges as well as assault on police and several other charges.

