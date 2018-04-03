More rain, a gusty wind, and big temperature swings!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Fog has been hanging tough, but will erode as the wind picks up out of the south... this will also lead temperatures to reach well into the 50s over the coming hours … rain with some embedded storms will be possible this afternoon as a cold front moves through the state, likely between 1p and 5p. Given this, most of anything that develops will either be exiting or done/over by the evening commute. However, the wind will still be an issue. Initially out of the south when it intensifies, it will switch to the west/northwest behind the front and could gust to over 50mph (could lead to isolated power outages). Colder air begins filtering into the state this evening.

Tomorrow will be a brighter, dry day… but cooler and still windy, with highs back in the 40 to 45 degree range.

Our active and unseasonably cool pattern continues. There is another chance for snow transitioning to rain on Friday. Then, it appears that probabilities are increasing for not only wet, but wintry weather over the first half of the weekend. Sunday will feature a break with dry/sunny weather, before another system takes aim at the region Monday to Tuesday of next week.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY AND TONIGHT…

Connecticut is expected to get into the warm air sector this morning as a strong southerly breeze develops. A strong cold front will then sweep across the state this afternoon. The wind will switch to the northwest and the air will turn colder toward evening. However, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s and 60s in advance of the front! Winds could gust to 40-50 mph especially this afternoon into this evening and isolated to scattered power outages are possible. A few showers are greeting us this morning, then we’ll have another round of showers and perhaps even a thunderstorm this afternoon. Showers will exit the state by early this evening.

Colder air will arrive tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 20s and lower 30s by dawn. The northwest wind will remain strong and gusty this evening. The wind will ease up a bit later tonight.

THURSDAY…

Tomorrow is going to be a rather chilly day for early April. Despite a partly sunny sky, temperatures will only reach the 40s. The northwest wind could still gust to 30 mph or higher and wind chills will be in the upper 20s and 30s much of the day.

UNSETTLED FRIDAY…

Another storm system will move into the Northeast. There is a good chance for snow or a wintry mix Friday morning. A light or slushy accumulation is possible before the snow changes to rain in the afternoon. A strong southwesterly breeze will develop as temperatures reach 45-50 degrees during the afternoon.

THE WEEKEND…

The weekend outlook has changed, at least for Saturday. It now looks like a cold front will settle to the south of New England Saturday and that's where a wave of low pressure will develop. The storm could come close enough to bring a wintry mix or rain to at least a portion of the state. For now, it looks like Southern Connecticut will be the most likely part of the state to see precipitation, but that could change. It’ll be a chilly day with highs in the 40s.

Fortunately, Sunday still looks good. The sky should be partly to mostly sunny and there will be a cool north or northwesterly breeze. We are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 40s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

The forecast for Monday and Tuesday is complicated. A coastal storm could cause precipitation in Connecticut at some point, but the timing and the impact is highly uncertain. For now, we are going with increasing cloudiness on Monday and a chance for rain later in the day. Temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the 40s. We are forecasting rain, perhaps a wintry mix, on Tuesday with highs in the 40s once again. We’ll keep you updated!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

