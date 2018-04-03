More rain, gusty winds, and big temperature swings!

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

The cold rain that moved into the state this afternoon will continue this evening. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s across much of the state. We’ll also have areas of fog. Later tonight, a warm front will move northward across Connecticut and temperatures will be on the rise. A southerly breeze will become stronger as well. Rain will taper off to showers and drizzle tonight. Areas of fog will become locally dense.

WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT…

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for all of Connecticut for tomorrow afternoon through tomorrow night.

Connecticut will be in the warm air sector tomorrow morning with a strong southerly breeze. A strong cold front will then sweep across the state during the afternoon. The wind will switch to the northwest and the air will turn colder toward evening. However, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s and 60s in advance of the front! Winds could gust to 40-50 mph especially tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow evening and isolated to scattered power outages are possible. A few showers are likely tomorrow morning, then we’ll have another round of showers and perhaps even a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Showers will exit the state by early tomorrow evening.

Colder air will arrive Wednesday night and temperatures will drop into the 20s and lower 30s by dawn. The northwest wind will remain strong and gusty in the evening, the wind will ease up bit later at night.

THURSDAY…

A rather chilly day for early April. Despite a partly sunny sky, temperatures will only reach the 40s. The northwest wind could still gust to 30 mph or higher and wind chills will be in the upper 20s and 30s much of the day.

UNSETTLED FRIDAY…

Another storm system will move into the Northeast. There is a good chance for snow or a wintry mix Friday morning. A light or slushy accumulation is possible before the snow changes to rain in the afternoon. A strong southwesterly breeze will develop and temperatures are expected to reach 45-50 during the afternoon.

THE WEEKEND…

The weekend outlook has changed, at least for Saturday. It now looks like a cold front will settle to the south of New England Saturday and that is where a wave of low pressure will develop. The storm could come close enough to bring a wintry mix or rain to at least a portion of the state. For now, it looks like Southern Connecticut will be the most likely part of the state to see precipitation, but that could change. It’ll be a chilly day with highs in the 40s.

Fortunately, Sunday still looks good. The sky should be partly to mostly sunny and there will be a cool north or northwesterly breeze. We are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 40s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

The forecast for Monday and Tuesday is complicated. A coastal storm could cause precipitation in Connecticut at some point, but the timing and the impact is highly uncertain. For now, we are going with increasing cloudiness on Monday and a chance for rain later in the day. Temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the 40s. We are forecasting rain, perhaps a wintry mix, on Tuesday with highs in the 40s once again. We’ll keep you updated!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

