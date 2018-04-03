New Britain launches See Click Fix app

New Britain is implementing some new technology to help residents get in touch and report complaints to the city.

It’s an app called "SeeClickFix" and it’s been used before used in other communities, but now New Britain has their own version and they're trying to put it to use.

The way it works is if you see an issue walking along or driving, like a pothole, you can take a picture of it and report it.

“We’re excited to bring our public works department to the 21st century but more excited about our citizens being involved in our day to day operations,” said New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart.

The company’s CEO said the app has been configured to fit the needs of New Britain residents.

“One thing that we know we see all the time, what do we complain about? Potholes, road conditions, sidewalks that are falling apart, maybe it's tree branches that are down all of these things you're going to be able to take your cell phone, snap a picture of it and send it directly to our public works staff,” Stewart said.

The Department of Public Works has been using it in testing with some residents and already received some positive feedback.

“Not only does it bring us information in real time but I like that it really closes the loop on a problem. If you report an issue on See, Click, Fix, you automatically get emails about the progress of it and when it's complete,” said Mark Moriarty, New Britain DPW Director.

The app's use of GPS also helps organize the complaints, and it's not just complaints, you can also pay taxes or your water bill, and get in touch with neighbors and police.

“I have the test version but I’ll be downloading it very soon,” Stewart said.

If you would like to download the See, Click, Fix New Britain app you can do so either on an Android or Apple phone, and you can find the link here.

