Beehives stolen from farm in Avon

Some crooks were busy bees over the weekend, actually stealing some beehives from a local farm.

“A lot of the covers were just like that just thrown on there,” said Stuart Woronecki, Stonewall Apiary Beekeeper.

Woronecki has worked as a beekeeper for the last 15 years.

He pays rent to various farms to keep his beehives there, including Sub Edge Farm on the Farmington - Avon line.

The bees help pollinate the crops, while making him honey.

“These two boxes are called deeps and the bees stay in the upper part of it,” Woronecki said.

Last week he was very surprised when he discovered ten of the hives were gone.

They were stolen in the middle of the night.

“They just pop off the box, put it in the back of your truck and take off with them,” Woronecki said.

Woronecki believes those behind the plot were most likely looking to replace their own bees that had died.

Now it’ll cost him about $2 thousand to rebuild the colonies.

“When the weather warms up a little bit we’ll split some of our hives, and put new queens in the splits and bring them out here and replace the bees,” Woronecki said.

Woronecki is now considering installing cameras and said if anyone knows who did this is asked to call Avon Police.

