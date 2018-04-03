Dead cat found in New Britain tests positive for rabies

Officials in New Britain are warning residents after a deceased feral cat tested positive for rabiess.

The New Britain Health Department said the cat was found in the Belvedere neighborhood, near Stanley Street and Marlin Road.

The cat tested positive for rabies on April 2nd.

Officials said this cat came in contact with several people. They were advised to contact their doctors for treatment.

Even though only one cat has tested positive for rabies, there were domestic animals, as well as other wild animals within the area that may have been infected.

Officials said rabie is spread mostly by wild animals, but stray cats and dogs can become infected by the virus.

Both indoor and outdoor domestic animals can contract the virus is them come in contact with the saliva of an infected animal.

Officials said while it is rare, rabies is a very serious contagious virus that can be fatal when life untreated.

The health department wants to remind residents that they should always take precautions to avoid contact with wild or unfamiliar animals.

Thew New Britain Health Department gave some tips about rabies:

Discourage wild animal foraging by not leaving pet food or other food outside and by securing garbage cans. Do not feed strays.

Avoid feeding, touching or housing stray or wild animals. If you see an animal that is sick, injured, dead, orphaned or behaving oddly, leave it alone and contact New Britain Police Department, Animal Control Division, at the number below - do not try to handle the animal yourself.

Pets should be kept on leash and observed at all times when outdoors. Outdoor food and water stations for pets should be removed immediately after use; excess food should never be left unattended.

If anyone suspects an animal has rabies, they are asked to the Animal Control office at the New Britain Police Department.

