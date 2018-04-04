Connecticut to honor MLK 50 years after his death

The likeness of a bust of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be unveiled in Ansonia on the 50th anniversary of his death (WFSB)

People around the world will be remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Wednesday.

The civil rights leader was killed 50 years ago to the day.

Dr. King was just 39 years old when he was shot and killed at a motel in Memphis, but his legacy has lived on.

The National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis is holding a day-long service on Wednesday in King's honor.

Rallies and ceremonies will be held in Connecticut including in Ansonia where it has a dream to place a bust of King in the city.

The community project is already underway. The bust will be placed at Veteran Memorial Park.

A likeness will be unveiled at 6 p.m. at a fundraiser. It is being sponsored by the Ansonia Dr. King Bust Committee.

The committee wants to memorialize the legacy of King and inspire the community to be loving and compassionate.

The bust is being done by a local sculptor who is originally from Albania. His work has appeared in the White House, Buckingham Palace and the Vatican.

There's more work to be done and the committee is hoping to complete this project with support from the community.

In Hartford, there will also be a rally and march at 4 p.m. at the State Supreme Court.

