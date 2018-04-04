Connecticut to honor MLK 50 years after his death

One person was taken to the hospital after a student driver crashed a car into the Waterbury DMV on Tuesday.More >
A Silver Alert was issued for a 4-month-old girl out of Bristol. Police said Symphony Hannah was reported missing on Monday.More >
A man died after he swallowed seven grams of cocaine during a traffic stop in Florida.More >
A woman opened fire with a handgun Tuesday in a courtyard at YouTube headquarters, wounding three people before fatally shooting herself in what is being investigated as a domestic dispute.More >
Memorial funds have been set up to help the family of a Connecticut trooper killed in a highway crash last week.More >
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >
A Hartford Police Officer was injured while arresting a suspect on Tuesday morning.More >
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released the cause of death for a state trooper who was involved in a crash last week.More >
Under Nebraska law, an IQ of 70 or below is presumptive evidence of an intellectual disability. Court records show he scored a 67 last year, which would be the equivalent IQ of an 8-year-old.More >
A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for portions of CT.More >
