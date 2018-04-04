Watertown man missing from Mohegan Sun

A 63-year old Watertown man was reported missing from Mohegan Sun Casino early Wednesday morning.

According to state police, William Dubauskas was reported missing around 4:45 a.m.

Dubauskas is described as a man with grey hair and green eyes. Troopers said he is about 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

Dubauskas was last seen wearing a black pullover shirt that has a horizontal grey stripe across the chest, jeans and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information on Dubauskas' whereabouts is asked to call Mohegan Sun Tribal Police at 860-862-7460.

