Rain to taper off, but wind picks up

A week of wild weather continued on Wednesday with wind and rain for most of the state.

After a rainy day, the focus is on the strong wind expected this evening.

A wind advisory was issued for the entire state from Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. A high wind warning goes into effect for Litchfield and Hartford counties from 1 p.m. on Wednesday to 5 a.m. on Thursday.

There will be some lingering showers this evening, but they will taper off.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said wind gusts of up to 50 mph or higher could be an issue.

"Winds this strong could bring down branches and tree limbs, and the result could be isolated to scattered power outages," DePrest said.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s by midnight.

The wind should ease up overnight, DePrest said.

It'll feel like winter on Thursday, instead of early April.

Despite the sunshine, temps will only span 40 to 45 degrees. The wind may still gust up to 30 mph or higher. Wind chills will make it feel like the 20s and 30s.

Another storm system is on tap for Friday.

"Snow or a wintry mix will develop Friday morning," DePrest said.

A slushy accumulation of a coating to 2 inches is possible over parts of the state, before the precipitation changes to rain.

We could see some precipitation on Saturday as well, however what form it will be at this point remains unclear.

"If the atmosphere is cold enough, parts of the state could see a substantial snowfall. However, we could also have a wintry mix or even some rain for portions of the state," DePrest said.

Precipitation should taper off during the afternoon, but if the clouds don’t clear away, high temperatures will be between 40 and 45 degrees.

