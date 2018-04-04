Wind, rain, possible thunderstorms in the forecast for today

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

A week of wild weather continues on Wednesday with wind, rain and the potential for thunderstorms.

A wind advisory has been issued for the entire state from Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning.

A high wind warning goes into effect for northern Litchfield and Hartford counties from 1 p.m. on Wednesday to 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Warm air caused some foggy conditions to start the day; however, a strong cold front will sweep across the state by the afternoon.

"Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s and 60s in advance of the front," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Winds could gust to 40-50 mph especially [Wednesday] afternoon into this evening and isolated to scattered power outages are possible."

Following a few morning showers, the round of rain will arrive during the afternoon. Some of those showers may include a thunderstorm.

Track them with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

"Showers will exit the state by early [Wednesday] evening," Haney said.

Cold air returns by the evening.

Temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s by dawn.

"The northwest wind will remain strong and gusty [Wednesday] evening," Haney said. "The wind will ease up a bit later [Wednesday night]."

Thursday is expected to be a chilly day for early April.

Despite sunshine, temps will only reach into the 40s and the wind may still gust up to 30 mph or higher. Wind chills will make it feel like the 20s and 30s.

Another storm system is on tap for Friday.

"There is a good chance for snow or a wintry mix Friday morning," Haney said. "A light or slushy accumulation is possible before the snow changes to rain in the afternoon."

By the afternoon, temps could rise to between 45 and 50 degrees.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather alerts on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.