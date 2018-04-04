'Heroes 4 Hire Career Fair' comes to Rentschler Field

The largest of its kind career fair for veterans is set to happen in East Hartford on Wednesday.

The Heroes 4 Hire Career Fair kicks off at 11 a.m. in the Pratt and Whitney Stadium Ballroom of Rentschler Field.

More than 50 companies and service organizations signed up to participate.

Organizers said the event typically attracts more than 600 veterans each year.

"We always receive a good response from companies when it comes to taking part in the Heroes 4 Hire Career Fair," said Dan Laffin, Connecticut Department of Labor's office for veterans' workforce development project chairperson.

Barnes Aerospace, Eversource, Liberty Mutual, Mohegan Sun, the Small Business Association, Travelers, the University of Connecticut, Webster Bank and Yarde Metals are some of the companies that will be there.

The event runs until 3 p.m.

