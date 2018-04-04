Newington man threatens to kill people at town council meeting

William Gardner is accused of threatening to kill people at a Newington town council meeting. (Newington police)

A man faces charges for making comments about killing people at a town council meeting in Newington.

According to police, William Gardner was escorted out of the meeting by an officer for creating a disturbance.

Officers first responded to Town Hall around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Once Gardner was gone, a witness came forward and reported hearing Gardner making threats to kill people as he was entering the meeting.

Officers located the suspect and he was taken into custody without incident.

Gardner was charged with second-degree breach of peace.

He was released on a $5,000 bond.

Gardner is expected to face a judge in New Britain Superior Court on April 17.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.