Homicide investigation closes Woodbridge road

A scene related to a shelter in place at Woodbridge schools unfolded on Rimmon Road. (WFSB)

A homicide investigation is underway in Woodbridge after a body was found in the middle of a road Wednesday.

Police released a little information on the investigation around 1 p.m.

They said just before 10 a.m., a body was found on Rimmon Road.

At this time, it is unclear how the person was killed and if it happened on the Woodbridge road or if the body was dumped.

“Looked out the window and saw a bunch of cop cars, not even that many sirens,” said Joe Kriz, who lives on Rimmon Road.

He said when he stepped outside his house looking for answers, he didn’t get much.

“I don’t know if somebody was shot, if somebody got hit by a car, or what’s going on," he said.

Kriz says it’s rare to see any type of major crime in Woodbridge.

At one point Wednesday morning, police said the investigation had Amity Regional High School on Newton Road and Beecher Road Elementary School on Beecher Road sheltering in place.

The two schools are approximately 2 miles apart. The order has since been lifted for both schools.

Rimmon Road was blocked off by the Woodbridge Fire Department. Police expected it to remain closed for most of the afternoon.

Police said there was no imminent threat to the public.

The State Police Major Crimes unit is on the scene along with Woodbridge officers and officers from New Haven.

The New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office is also assisting.

There's no word on a suspect and police have not identified the victim.

