'Shelter in place' order lifted at Woodbridge schools

A "shelter in place" order that was issued at two schools in Woodbridge on Wednesday morning has been lifted.

However, police remain silent on the cause for the order.

According to police, it was in place at Amity Regional High School on Newton Road and Beecher Road Elementary School on Beecher Road.

The two schools are approximately 2 miles apart.

Police have said it was for some kind of incident.

They would not elaborate on why.

No other details were provided.

However, they said there was no imminent threat.

Officers remain on the scenes.

