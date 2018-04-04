Woodbridge police investigating homicide after man's body found in road

A 63-year old Watertown man was reported missing from Mohegan Sun Casino early Wednesday morning.More >
A homicide investigation is underway in Woodbridge after a man's body was found in the middle of a road Wednesday.More >
One person was taken to the hospital after a student driver crashed a car into the Waterbury DMV on Tuesday.More >
The woman who shot three people at YouTube headquarters in Northern California has been identified as Nasim Aghdam, two law enforcement sources said.More >
A business and technical school with two locations in Connecticut announced on Wednesday that it has permanently closed.More >
A Silver Alert was issued for a 4-month-old girl out of Bristol. Police said Symphony Hannah was reported missing on Monday.More >
A man died after he swallowed seven grams of cocaine during a traffic stop in Florida.More >
A Hartford Police Officer was injured while arresting a suspect on Tuesday morning.More >
A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for portions of CT.More >
A week of wild weather continued on Wednesday with wind and rain for most of the state.More >
