Woodbridge police investigating homicide after man's body found in road

A homicide investigation is underway in Woodbridge after a man's body was found in the middle of a road Wednesday.

Police said just before 10 a.m., the body was found on Rimmon Road, in the area between Deer Run Road and Robin Road.

At this time, it is unclear how the man was killed and if it happened on the Woodbridge road or if the body was dumped.

“Looked out the window and saw a bunch of cop cars, not even that many sirens,” said Joe Kriz, who lives on Rimmon Road.

He said when he stepped outside his house looking for answers, he didn’t get much.

“I don’t know if somebody was shot, if somebody got hit by a car, or what’s going on," he said.

Kriz says it’s rare to see any type of major crime in Woodbridge.

Michael Berkley said he was sleeping inside his Rimmon Road home when the sound of gunfire woke him up.

"It was like pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. Multiple gunshots, maybe four to six, pretty fast succession," Berkley said.

By the time Berkley looked outside, he saw police officers and detectives.

"Just living in Woodbridge you think it's one of the safest towns around, but I guess anything can happen anywhere," said Berkley.

At one point Wednesday morning, police said the investigation had Amity Regional High School on Newton Road and Beecher Road Elementary School on Beecher Road sheltering in place.

The two schools are approximately 2 miles apart. The order has since been lifted for both schools.

Rimmon Road was blocked off by the Woodbridge Fire Department, but it was expected to reopen this evening.

Police said there was no imminent threat to the public.

"It's kind of a wake-up call to how safe this town is. You think you live in one of the safest towns around here, but New Haven is right down the road. It's weird to see gang violence or crime spill into Woodbridge," Berkley said.

The State Police Major Crimes unit is on the scene along with Woodbridge officers and officers from New Haven.

The New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office is also assisting.

There's no word on a suspect.

