Shots fired incident reported in Waterbury

Police are investigating a 'shots fired' incident on Willow Street in Waterbury. (WFSB)

Police in Waterbury are investigating a report of shots being fired on Wednesday morning.

A Channel 3 crew found a car with a couple of bullet holes on Willow Street.

A tow truck was pulling up to the scene to take it away.

There's no word on suspects or victims.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.