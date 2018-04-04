Shots fired incident reported in Waterbury - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Shots fired incident reported in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -

Police in Waterbury are investigating a report of shots being fired on Wednesday morning.

A Channel 3 crew found a car with a couple of bullet holes on Willow Street.

A tow truck was pulling up to the scene to take it away.

There's no word on suspects or victims.

