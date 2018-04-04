State police cruiser involved in crash in Waterbury

A CT State Police cruiser was involved in a crash on Wednesday morning (CT State Police)

Police said the crash happened on I-84 in Waterbury.

Minor injuries were reported.

It is unclear what caused the crash at this time.

In a Facebook post, police said “Please remember to be alert to all traffic hazards, reduce your speed in inclement weather, maintain a safe following distance and never be distracted.”

